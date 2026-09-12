CIA director involved in all aspects of Ukraine talks - Trump

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe is aware of all aspects of the talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader was asked whether the CIA director would play a more significant role in the talks on the conflict in Ukraine.

"Ratcliffe is doing a great job. <...> He’s involved in everything," Trump said.

At the same time, Trump emphasized that special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are also "doing a great job" as negotiators, citing the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip as an example.

On September 5, Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Trump spoke by phone on September 8.