Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad expressed special gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan amid recent regional developments.

Azad made the remarks during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev at the 7th session of Prosecutors General of ECO member states.

The two sides discussed further development of cooperation between their prosecutorial bodies, expanding professional experience and information exchange, and more effective use of mutual legal assistance mechanisms.

They also emphasized the importance of strengthening stability and security in the region, and enhancing joint efforts against terrorism, drug trafficking, and other forms of transnational crime.

Azerbaijan sent multiple shipments of humanitarian aid to Iran in spring 2026 following talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held on March 8 amid the U.S.-Iran regional conflict.