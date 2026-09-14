Trump seeks reimbursement from nations for securing Hormuz oil shipments

U.S. President Donald Trump said that countries around the world will reimburse the U.S. for the cost of helping oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to him, the U.S. is bearing costs that benefit other nations by helping keep oil moving through the Persian Gulf waterway amid the continuing conflict with Iran.

"Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the U.S. when this SCAM Confligration is all over," Trump said.

The U.S. leader did not provide details about how other countries would reimburse the U.S. or what costs would be included.

"We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!" Trump added.

The president's comments come as U.S. military operations have increased the flow of non-Iranian oil through the strait while largely preventing Iran from exporting its own crude.

Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel last week amid renewed fighting and attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure by Iran-backed Houthis.

Trump has repeatedly argued that U.S. control of the strait is keeping oil moving and preventing a larger global energy shock.