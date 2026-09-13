Popularity of autumn tours to Uzbekistan rises 15 percent

Demand for autumn tours to Uzbekistan among Russian tourists has grown by 15%, the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported, citing tour operator Intourist.

Sightseeing itineraries and short city breaks are in highest demand, with bookings recorded daily.

Uzbekistan is sometimes combined with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in multi‑country packages, though demand for such itineraries remains modest due to high costs.

Prices for a tour to Uzbekistan start at 47,000 rubles per person, excluding airfare.