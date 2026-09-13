Persian Gulf Foreign Ministers meeting postponed

Iran and Oman have jointly decided to postpone today's planned meeting of Persian Gulf foreign ministers, following a request from several regional states, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in close consultation with Oman, will carry out the necessary coordination to determine a suitable time for this event,"

Mohammad Ali Bek, Assistant minister and head of the Persian Gulf Department.

The meeting had been intended to agree on temporary navigation conditions in the Strait of Hormuz.