Iran blacklists over 70 vessels over Strait of Hormuz violations

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, set up by Iran to manage requests of passage in the Strait of Hormuz, published on Monday an updated list of 77 vessels "violating Iranian protocols for the Strait of Hormuz".
Concerns over global energy supply have deepened after the latest attacks around oil transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with prospects for peace in the Middle East looking as bleak as ever.
Vessels listed will face restrictions on future passage including fines, detention or confiscation, said the body, adding that vessels cooperating with them will be added to the list.
"Insurance companies, P&I clubs, and classification societies are warned to refrain from providing services to these vessels to avoid consequences arising from dealing with them," the authority said.
Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to single-digit numbers per day at the weekend, preliminary ship-tracking data showed on Monday, well below the 10-day average of 14.
The figures exclude any vessels that might have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection.