Iran blacklists over 70 vessels over Strait of Hormuz violations

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, set up by Iran ​to manage requests of passage in the Strait ‌of Hormuz, published on Monday an updated list of 77 vessels "violating Iranian protocols for the Strait of Hormuz".

Concerns over ​global energy supply have deepened after the latest ​attacks around oil transit routes in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with ​prospects for peace in the Middle East looking as ​bleak as ever.

Vessels listed will face restrictions on future passage including fines, detention or confiscation, said the body, adding that vessels ​cooperating with them will be added to the ​list.

"Insurance companies, P&I clubs, and classification societies are warned to refrain ‌from ⁠providing services to these vessels to avoid consequences arising from dealing with them," the authority said.

Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to ​single-digit numbers per day at the weekend, ​preliminary ⁠ship-tracking data showed on Monday, well below the 10-day average of 14.

The figures exclude any vessels that might ⁠have ​crossed the strait with their ​Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection.