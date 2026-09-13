EU Special Representative for South Caucasus meets with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono has held a meeting in Yerevan with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, the parties discussed relations between Armenia and the EU, as well as the issue of institutionalizing the peace established between Baku and Yerevan",

the ministry said.

Grono had visited Azerbaijan a few days earlier, joining a diplomatic trip to the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur.