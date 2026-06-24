Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discuss Baku-Ashgabat ties

Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discuss Baku-Ashgabat ties
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on June 25, according to the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the call, the two sides emphasized the importance of the traditionally productive cooperation in such fields as culture, science, education, and sports.

They also exchanged views on the priority areas of bilateral relations.

 President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Azerbaijan earlier this week.

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