Ilham Aliyev praises work of Baku Initiative Group

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about colonial tendencies in the world and the related activities of the Baku Initiative Group at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijani government is already accused of interfering in France's internal affairs, AzerTAc reported.

"Issues of human rights are universal issues, and the Baku Initiative Group is NGO, maybe the first and the most efficient, which brings this issue to the global agenda," Ilham Aliyev said.

For many years, so-called overseas territories of France, which are de facto colonies, were under suppression. Different illegal things were taking place there, including nuclear tests. Maybe 200 nuclear tests were held in Polynesia, the Azerbaijani President added.