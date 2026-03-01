Türkiye extends flight ban to Middle East until March 6

Türkiye's transport authorities have extended restrictions on flights to several Middle Eastern countries until March 6, citing the ongoing escalation in the region triggered by US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

Turkish airlines will temporarily suspend services to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has separately announced that its flights to Iran will remain suspended until March 12.

Earlier, Turkish authorities had imposed a ban on flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE through March 3.

Meanwhile, Russian air carriers resumed overflights of Iranian airspace on February 28.