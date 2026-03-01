Lebanese authorities demanded that Hezbollah lay down its arms

The Lebanese government has formally demanded that Hezbollah lay down its weapons and cease all military operations, according to a statement by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

"We prohibit Hezbollah from engaging in military activity and limit its role to the political sphere. We demand that the military authorities ensure the implementation of this decision",

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

Official Beirut has instructed the country's security forces to enforce the order and stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreements reached with Israel in 2024.

The demand follows Hezbollah's recent strikes on Israeli territory, launched after Israel began its military operation against Iran. In response, Tel Aviv carried out strikes on Hezbollah positions and announced its intention to eliminate the group's leader, Naim Qassem.