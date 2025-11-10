Investigation reveals cause of Russian tourist bus accident in Egypt

Red Sea Governorate media advisor Mohammed Makhlouf revealed the cause of fatal bus accident in Egypt.

"Based on witness testimonies and preliminary investigation, the bus driver collided with a truck parked on the side of the road",

Mohammed Makhlouf reported.

The official confirmed implementation of all required legal procedures following the incident, according to RIA Novosti.

One Russian tourist died, while twenty-seven people were injured, including three children, with four hospitalized in serious condition while over ten received medical treatment and were discharged to their hotel.