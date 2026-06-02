Iran and EAEU to resume work on free trade agreement

Iran has said it intends to fully resume work on implementing its free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) after a pause necessitated by the Middle East conflict, Eurasian Economic Commission Trade Minister Andrei Slepnev said in an interview with Interfax.

According to him, work was complicated in March. In the first week of the conflict we even had serious problems with communications, let alone holding scheduled meetings and so on, the minister noted.

"Now the situation has changed and I can say that the most important message that we heard at the meeting in Astana from [Iranian Industry, Mines and Trade] Minister [Mohammad] Atabak was a call to resume full-fledged planned work in all areas. We are now fully resuming all working contacts in order to completely fill the agenda of the second meeting of the joint committee, which, we expect, will be held in Tehran in the autumn," Slepnev said.

The free trade agreement between EAEU countries and Iran went into effect in May 2025.