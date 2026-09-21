Iranian airlines to suspend flights to Azerbaijan from September 22

Baku said Iranian airlines would suspend flights to Azerbaijan due to a new package of sanctions imposed by Washington.

Iranian airlines will stop flying to Azerbaijan from September 22. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said the decision was prompted by a new package of restrictions imposed by Washington on the aviation sector.

“AZAL was forced to decide to suspend from September 22 flights by Iranian airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan due to the new package of US sanctions against Iran, particularly sanctions targeting the aviation sector,”

- the press service of AZAL informed.

Other airlines will continue to maintain the air link between the two countries. In particular, Azerbaijan’s AZAL will continue operating flights.