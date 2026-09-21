Russian agriculture ministry assesses Armenias trade prospects in Europe

Oksana Lut said Armenia’s prospects for exporting products to Europe depend on their quality and competitive advantages.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut spoke about the potential of Armenian products in Europe. According to Lut, Armenia’s trade prospects depend on the quality of its products.

“It is a question of competitiveness and product quality. We wish them good luck, of course,”

- Oksana Lut said.

Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor imposed temporary restrictions this summer on a number of agricultural imports from Armenia. In particular, imports of vegetables, stone fruits and dairy products were blocked.

The Armenian government said it would help producers redirect exports to European countries. In particular, Armenia was granted the right to export fish to European countries.