Iraqi PM to visit Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit Iran later this week following a trip to the U.S. where he met President Donald Trump, Iraqi state media reported.

Iraq’s national news agency INA quoted the foreign ministry as saying Al-Zaidi will visit Tehran “at the end of this week” and is expected to sign memorandums of understanding “to strengthen bilateral ties.”

It will be his first trip to Iran since coming to power this year with Washington’s blessing after Trump vetoed another candidate.

After returning from the U.S., Al Zaidi visited Doha on Sunday, where he met Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar.