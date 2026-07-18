Putin open to contacts with Mojtaba Khamenei - Peskov

There are currently no specific arrangements for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, but Putin is open to such contacts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are currently no specific arrangements for such a phone call. Therefore, we cannot say anything specific at this point. But, of course, President Putin is open to such contacts," Peskov said.

Earlier, an Iranian source said that Mojtaba Khamenei’s first international contact could be a phone call or a meeting with Putin.

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, as a result of missile strikes launched by the U.S.and Israel against the Islamic Republic.