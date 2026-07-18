Russia and US hold business talks recently - Titov

The Russian delegation recently met with the leadership of the U.S. Mission to the UN, holding what it described as a businesslike and constructive discussion on global development after the conclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program, Russian presidential special representative for relations with international organizations to achieve the SDGs Boris Titov said.

"We met with the leadership of the US Mission to the UN and discussed many issues in a very businesslike, even comfortable, conversation. It was a very engaged discussion," Boris Titov said.

Titov headed the Russian delegation to the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

"We met with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, and U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dan Negrea was also there," Boris Titov said.

He noted that the Sustainable Development Goals program is currently not among U.S. priorities. However, the official said the U.S. authorities acknowledge the existence of challenges that "are transboundary in nature."