US strikes Darkhovin NPP under construction in Iran

The USA carried out airstrikes on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant under construction in southwestern Iran on the night of July 19, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) reported.

According to the AEOI press service, the strikes took place overnight on July 18-19.

The organisation strongly condemned the attack, calling it a clear violation of international law.

"On Sunday, at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time (3:09 a.m. Moscow time), the United States launched several missile strikes on the construction site of the Darkhovin power plant",

the AEOI said.

The press service also said the US was using "intimidation and violation of laws" and had once again shown its unwillingness to engage in honest dialogue with Iran.