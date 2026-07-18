Vestnik Kavkaza

Price of Brent oil up above 91 dollars per barrel

Price of Brent oil up above 91 dollars per barrel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $91 per barrel for the first time since June 11, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 1:27 a.m. Moscow time (10:27 p.m. GMT on the previous day), the Brent price was up by 3.54% at $91.22 a barrel. By 01:30 a.m. Moscow time (10:30 p.m. GMT on the previous day), the price of Brent had extended gains to 3.77%, reaching $91.42 per barrel, the highest level for Monday morning.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 2.45% at $90.26 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was up by 2.27% at $83.64 per barrel.

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