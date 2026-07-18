US completes latest wave of strikes on Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed its latest wave of strikes on Iranian territory.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET," CENTCOM said.

The strikes targeted "Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said.