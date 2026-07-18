Mediators propose Iran and US 10-day ceasefire

Mediators between Iran and the USA have proposed a ten-day truce to allow the parties to discuss the terms of a temporary settlement agreement, Reuters reported.

There is no information yet on how Tehran and Washington's response to the proposal.

Iran had previously confirmed receiving proposals from the mediators but the country did not provide details.

A new round of escalation between the USA and Iran erupted in early July, with both sides exchanging strikes and Iranian forces attacking targets in the Persian Gulf.