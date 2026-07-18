Hamas elects new Politburo head

Khalil al-Hayya has been appointed head of the Hamas Politburo, replacing Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the election of Khalil al-Hayya's brother as head of the movement's Politburo. He will replace Yahya Sinwar, who fell in battle",

Hamas said.

The radical Palestinian movement had been without an official leader for nearly two years after Sinwar's death in October 2024. Hamas was governed by a collective council during that time, with Khaled Meshaal serving as acting head of the Politburo.

Al-Hayya also heads the organisation's diplomatic structure and has jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip.