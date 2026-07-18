Air Georgia plans to build terminal near Tbilisi Airport

Air Georgia has announced plans to build a new passenger terminal near the airport in the Georgian capital.

The airline's press service released a statement on the project.

The company owns a six-hectare plot of land adjacent to the airport.

According to Air Georgia founder Giorgi Kodua, the model of owning its own terminals is common practice for many European carriers.

"The new terminal will be able to handle up to 10 million passengers per year – the same amount as the expansion of the main airport by TAV Georgia",

Kodua said.

He added that a European investment group could invest $150 million in the project over five years.

The press service said Air Georgia had sent a letter outlining the investment initiative to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.