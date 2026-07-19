Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia receives permission to export fish to EU countries

Armenia receives permission to export fish to EU countries
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian companies have received permission to export fish and fish products to EU countries, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced in a video message on July 20.

"Fish and fish products can now be exported from Armenia to the EU",

Papoyan said.

According to Papoyan, Yerevan has received all necessary EU permits, and the relevant export procedures have been adopted.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Food Safety Inspectorate said EU experts were scheduled to visit the country to advise producers on registration with the TRACES system for fish exports.

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