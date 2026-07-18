Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck the United States’ airbase in Jordan, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"[IRGC forces] carried out a devastating missile and drone strike on fighter jet shelters and the U.S. airbase in Al-Azraq, Jordan," the statement reads.

The attack destroyed two fighter jets and three other aircraft, while several more sustained heavy damage, the IRGC said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned that a potential air raid alarm after the Israeli military identified a missile launch from Iran toward Jordan’s Aqaba.

Jordanian air defense systems shot down three out of four missiles launched from Iran, the country’s general command said, according to the Petra agency.

"Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The fourth missile fell down in an area in the south of the country far from populated localities," the statement reads.

According to the Jordanian military, no casualties or damage were reported.