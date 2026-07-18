Jordan airport evacuated

Jordanian authorities have evacuated Amman International Airport and the seaport in Aqaba due to a security threat, the US Embassy press service said.

The US Embassy advised its citizens in Jordan to avoid travel to certain areas.

"Due to a specific and credible threat, Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba. We strongly advise all Americans to refrain traveling to either the airport or seaport",

the US Embassy reported.

US citizens were also advised to avoid travelling to military bases in the Middle East,