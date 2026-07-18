Kazakhstan suspends oil loading at Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Two oil tankers were attacked at the Caspian ​Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal off Russia's Black Sea coast, CPC said, adding that oil loadings were suspended.

The ASIA and NISSOS IOS tankers were attacked during loading operations, CPC said. The ASIA tanker caught ​fire, which was extinguished, it added.

Kazakhstan's energy ​ministry said that the Single Point Mooring (SPM) facilities, SPM-1 and SPM-3, ​were not damaged.

"At present, crude oil loading operations at the terminal have been suspended pending a full assessment of the consequences of the incident," the statement reads.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said that ⁠a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused is being conducted.