Islamophobia has no place in society - Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reaffirms its firm commitment to respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among cultures and religions, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we reaffirm our firm commitment to respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among cultures and religions," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, islamophobia, discrimination, and hatred against individuals because of their faith undermine the very principles of human dignity, equality, and mutual understanding. The ministry stressed that such prejudice has no place in our societies.

The Azerbaijani MFA noted that Islam is rooted in values of peace, compassion, justice, and solidarity, while misrepresenting or stigmatizing Islam is unacceptable.