Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel and Lebanon achieve diplomatic progress - report

Israel and Lebanon achieve diplomatic progress - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Lebanon and Israel concluded U.S.-brokered talks in Rome on Wednesday, with a U.S. official saying they had made progress on implementing a plan ​that could see Israeli forces begin to withdraw from some parts ‌of southern Lebanon within days.

The two longtime foes held ambassador-level talks at the U.S. embassy in Rome on July 14-15 - their sixth round of face-to-face negotiations since a ​new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Lebanese armed group ​Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Under a U.S.-brokered June 26 framework deal, ⁠Lebanon and Israel agreed to implement a "pilot zone" project that would see ​the disarmament of militant groups - an apparent reference to Hezbollah - as well as ​the deployment of Lebanese troops to the south and the progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces still occupying Lebanese land, Reuters reported.

"We agreed on the structure and guidelines for ​the pilot zone process, to be finalized and implemented in the coming days," the official ‌said.

The ⁠official said talks would move to a technical phase to implement the framework deal and reach a "comprehensive agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

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