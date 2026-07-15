Israel and Lebanon to establish IDF withdrawal zones - report

Lebanese and Israeli military delegations will meet in the coming days to set a timetable for establishing two pilot zones in south Lebanon where the Israeli military will eventually withdraw, The National reported, citing Lebanese political and security sources.

“We told them [to begin] as soon as possible, and they [the Israeli side] said they would decide at the next military meeting. This is what we’re demanding. But we think the Israelis may try to drag this out,” the political source said.

The decision to implement a timetable was made as the sixth round of U.S.-brokered direct talks between the two countries concluded in Rome on Wednesday.

The sides agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zone process, to be finalised and implemented in the coming days, they will now move to expanded technical talks.

The first day of talks in Rome on Tuesday coincided with an increase in Israeli strikes on one of the proposed pilot zones. Eastern and western Zawtar, Kafr Tibnit and the Ali Taher ridge in Nabatieh province have all come under intensified Israeli attacks in recent days, a security source said.

Both sides agreed last month to the creation of pilot areas in south Lebanon, in which Hezbollah would be disarmed, Israeli troops would withdraw, and the Lebanese state would extend its authority.