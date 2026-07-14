Israeli-Lebanese talks held in Rome

The second day of talks between Israeli and Lebanese delegations concluded in Rome, with discussions focused on implementing the framework agreement signed in Washington.

According to Al Jazeera, the two-day talks were mediated by the USA. The parties discussed next steps in implementing the agreements.

One of the issues raised was the withdrawal of Israeli troops from two "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon and the transfer of control to the Lebanese army.

Last week, a US administration official said Israeli authorities would hand over control of some occupied territories in Lebanon in the coming days.

Axios reported earlier that President Donald Trump had urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw troops from Lebanon and Syria, citing the risk of further escalation.