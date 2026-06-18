Kazakhstan to purchase additional volumes of Russian gas

Kazakhstan will buy an additional 3 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, Deputy Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev announced at a June 19 press briefing at the Presidential Central Communications Service (CCS).

The agreement was signed with Gazprom on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Tutkyshbayev said.

"At the St. Petersburg Forum, an addendum to the agreement on the additional purchase of another 3 billion cubic meters of gas from the Russian Federation was signed",

Tutkyshbayev stated.

SPIEF 2026 was held in St. Petersburg from June 3 to 6.