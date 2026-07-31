Air Anka launches flights from Sochi and Krasnodar to Antalya

Turkish carrier Air Anka is resuming flights between Sochi, Krasnodar, and Antalya after receiving permission from Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.

The airline will operate its first Sochi–Antalya flight on August 2, with the Krasnodar–Antalya route launching on August 8.

Initially, Air Anka will run four weekly flights on both routes. Services to the Kuban cities are scheduled to continue until November 7–8.

The airline may expand its network later, having previously planned to launch Antalya flights from Mineralnye Vody, Yekaterinburg, and several other Russian cities in the spring.