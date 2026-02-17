Kuwait Airways to fly between Moscow and Kuwait City

The national carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways, has received approval to launch three weekly flights connecting Kuwait City with Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, Russia's Ministry of Transport confirmed in an official statement.

"Kuwait's national carrier will begin flying to Russia. Kuwait Airways, a Middle Eastern airline, has been approved to operate three flights a week between Kuwait Airport and Moscow's Domodedovo Airport starting March 16",

the statement reads.

Kuwait Airways is considered the top-rated carrier in its home country. Last autumn, the airline received a five-star rating from APEX, recognizing the high quality of its in-flight services based on passenger feedback collected globally, according to RIA Novosti.