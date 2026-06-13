Vestnik Kavkaza

Lebanon announces death toll from Israeli attacks

Lebanon announces death toll from Israeli attacks
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

At least 27 people died and 67 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,783, with 11,1699 people being injured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, three people, including two women, died and 16 were wounded after Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern Ghoreiry neighborhood in the second half of the day.

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