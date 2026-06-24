Lebanon to control its own territory - Rubio

The Washington administration wants the Lebanese authorities to control their territory independently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Kuwait.

"That is our hope that the Lebanese armed forces and the legitimate sovereign Lebanese government will continue to be able to control and secure more and more of their own territory," Rubio said.

He commented on Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's statement that the Jewish state does not intend to withdraw its troops from South Lebanon, even if the U.S. demands it to.

According to the U.S. Secretary of State, the reason why Tel-Aviv is involved there is because territory of Lebanon is being used to launch drones and missiles against Israel.

"The more of that area the Lebanese armed forces is able to secure, the less of it's in Hezbollah's control, the less Israel will be in Lebanon," Rubio said.

"I think that’s the core of these talks," Rubio said, referring to the Israeli-Lebanese negotiations in Washington. "And that's exactly what they're talking to the Lebanese about with our mediation."