Makhachev assesses prospects of fight at White House

Islam Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion, has confirmed that discussions are underway regarding his participation in the promotion's upcoming event at the White House. He shared this information during a conversation with reporters.

"We're still discussing an approximate date for my fight. Even it’s not at the White House, it’ll be around that time. I’m not ruling out the White House option either. As of today, that’s the most likely scenario",

Islam Makhachev stated.

The Russian fighter also revealed that three names are currently being considered as his next opponent.

"I have Kamaru Usman (Nigeria - the editor's note), Ian Garry (Ireland), and (Michael) Morales (from Ecuador) as potential opponents. We're currently discussing that",

Makhachev said.

Let us remind you that Makhachev won the UFC championship belt in November 2025, defeating Jack Della Maddalena (Australia).

The UFC event is set for June 14 in Washington, D.C., marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.