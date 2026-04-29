Vestnik Kavkaza

Marco Rubio and Wang Yi discuss Middle East situation

Marco Rubio and Wang Yi discuss Middle East situation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation focusing on developments in the Middle East, China Central Television reported.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and other issues",

the broadcaster said.

US President Donald Trump has previously stated that Washington would impose a 50 percent tariff on China if Beijing were to provide military support to Iran. Chinese authorities have denied reports of any military cooperation with Tehran.

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