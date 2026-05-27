Moscow and Astana sign oil cooperation agreement

Russia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement to expand cooperation in the oil sector, the document was signing during a visit to Astana by a Russian delegation led by President Vladimir Putin.

The intergovernmental agreement was signed by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and his Kazakh counterpart Erlan Aqkenjenov, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian president arrived in Kazakhstan on May 27, accompanied by a delegation of more than 30 people, including 9 federal ministers and the Energy Minister.