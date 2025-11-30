Moscow and Riyadh sign visa waiver agreement

Russia and Saudi Arabia have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of all types of passports: a foreign, diplomatic, or service one.

Currently, Russian citizens require a visa to enter Saudi Arabia, which can be applied for online (e-Visa) or obtained upon arrival at the airport (Visa on Arrival). Both options allow stays of up to 90 days and are typically valid for one year with multiple entries.

According to the draft agreement, citizens of both countries would be able to enter and stay in each other's territory without visas for up to 90 days per year. To do so, they would need to present a valid passport.

Earlier, the countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on climate change and low-carbon development issues. Another agreement concerns cooperation in the area of archival affairs.