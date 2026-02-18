New flights may connect Russia and Saudi Arabia

Russia and Saudi Arabia are working on expanding flight routes to include other cities, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov announced on the RBC TV channel.

"They are under consideration. Plans include Jeddah and Riyadh to St. Petersburg and to Kazan. Possibly to other cities as well. St. Petersburg is definitely in play. We are working on that," Kozlov said.

In 2025, Russia and Saudi Arabia launched direct flights between Moscow and Riyadh, as well as between Moscow and Jeddah. Furthermore, the authorities plan to begin flights from Sochi to Riyadh in March 2026.