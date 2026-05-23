Nine arrested in Türkiye in connection with CHP Congress case

The investigation into the alleged interference in the CHP vote continues. A court has ordered the arrest of nine out of thirteen detainees, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office said.

"Searches and seizure operations were conducted at the suspects' residences in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, and Malatya",

the office stated.

Four defendants have been released but will remain under law enforcement supervision until a final verdict is issued.

Turkish authorities identified violations at the CHP congress held last November, during which Özgür Özel was elected party chairman. Former party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has since assumed the post.