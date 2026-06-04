Oil prices may exceed 150 dollars - Sechin

Global oil prices could rise by another approximately $100 per barrel under new restrictions on Russian oil and exceed $250 per barrel, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"If another 7 mln barrels of Russian oil exports are added to the existing 16 million barrels under restrictions, then Mr. Tanaka (former International Energy Agency head Nobuo Tanaka) is most likely right. Another $100 will be added to the $150-160 level," Sechin said.

He noted that Russia reduced oil production by 1.5 mln barrels per day, or 15%, during the period of OPEC+ restrictions. This decline will have to be offset by investments of at least 10 trillion rubles ($136.15 bln)

According to the Rosneft CEO, U.S. oil companies have become the main beneficiaries of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.