Organization of Turkic States religious departments heads to gather in Shusha

The first meeting of the heads of state bodies responsible for religious affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Azerbaijan's city of Shusha on June 30.

According to the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations, the event will bring together the OTS Secretary General, as well as heads of state bodies responsible for religious affairs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The event will feature discussions on expanding joint activities among Turkic states united by a common history and national-spiritual, religious, and cultural values, promoting the exchange of experience, and further strengthening partnerships.

The meeting will conclude with the signing of a communiqué.