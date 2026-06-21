President of Turkmenistan pays state visit to Baku

Today, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Turkmenistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting and one-on-one meetings with Serdar Berdimuhamedov.