Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Turkmenistan pays state visit to Baku

President of Turkmenistan pays state visit to Baku
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Turkmenistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting and one-on-one meetings with Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

390 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.