Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan visit Fuzuli and Shusha

Today, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district. He was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Turkmenistan. The two leaders visited destroyed sites in the city of Fuzuli.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov informed the President of Turkmenistan about the destruction and acts of vandalism committed by Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli district during the 30-year occupation period, as well as ongoing and planned restoration efforts in line with the city’s Master Plan.

Once a densely populated and thriving city, Fuzuli was completely destroyed and looted during the occupation. Following its liberation, the city’s Master Plan was promptly prepared and approved by the President. Located at the intersection of major transport arteries of the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, Fuzuli holds significant transport and logistics potential.

The city covers nearly 2,000 hectares and, according to the Master Plan, is projected to accommodate 50,000 residents by 2040. Rebuilt in accordance with modern urban planning standards, Fuzuli will apply the “Smart City” concept.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was also briefed on the mosque being built in Fuzuli by the Turkmen side. The foundation of the mosque was laid in an online format by President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and other heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala in October, 2025.

The mosque complex will cover more than one hectare. It will feature two minarets, each 40 meters high, while the main dome will be 30 meters high. The mosque will accommodate up to 500 worshippers at the same time.

Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov posed for a photo against the backdrop of Dashalti village in the Shusha district, as well as toured Shusha city. The leaders visited the first residential complex constructed in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the President of Turkmenistan about the complex.

The foundation of the complex, which covers a total area of nearly eight hectares, was laid by the President of Azerbaijan in 2021. Twenty-three buildings have been constructed. There are 450 apartments in the residential complex. The apartments have been allocated to former internally displaced persons and also serve as official housing for individuals working in various state institutions in Shusha. Large-scale landscaping and construction work has been carried out, green areas have been created, and all necessary conditions have been provided for residents’ comfort and recreation.