Problems with naval routes open new opportunities for cooperation between Moscow and Astana, Overchuk says

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk spoke about the expanding prospects for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan as a result of maritime transport problems.

The deteriorating situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the situation in the South China Sea are forcing the search for new, safer cargo shipping routes, thus creating new opportunities for the joint development of Russia and Kazakhstan. Such a statement was made by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk at the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

According to him, previously successful international maritime routes can no longer be considered safe, as far as they are being used as tools of confrontation.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister noted, while previously a particular route was assessed based on its economic efficiency, now the emphasis is on the safety and reliability of delivery.