Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar aims to restore 80 percent of LNG exports within 2 months - report

Qatar aims to restore 80 percent of LNG exports within 2 months - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar expects to rapidly ramp up liquefied natural gas (LNG) production following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and restore about 80% of its export capacity within two months, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

"State-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy has informed customers that it plans to raise LNG output to approximately 50% of total capacity within one month after safe navigation through the strait is restored," the report reads.

Another month later, the figure is expected to reach 80%.

Bloomberg sources said that fully restoring the remaining capacity, equivalent to two production trains, will take years. Those facilities sustained significant damage as a result of Iranian missile strikes in March.

Since April, QatarEnergy has been conducting equipment testing and necessary maintenance work to prepare for a rapid restart. Several production trains have been operating at reduced capacity in order to maintain supplies to neighboring countries and ensure readiness for a production increase.

Qatar is among the world's three largest LNG exporters.

355 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.