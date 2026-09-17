Iran war has cost US over 45 bln dollars

The U.S. war with Iran has cost $45.1 billion, the Pentagon informed U.S. Congress, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"The department told lawmakers that war costs were $43.6 billion as of September 3 plus an additional $1.5 billion for extra fuel," the sources said.

The estimate is not a full accounting of the war's cost. It does not include an assessment of the cost to repair damaged bases or buildings and detailed breakdowns of indirect costs of military operations.

The $45.1 billion cost estimate from the Pentagon surpasses the $38 billion price tag the Congressional Budget Office projected the war cost through August 1, and comes after the Pentagon estimated $37.5 billion as the bill for the war in July.